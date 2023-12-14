Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 15,102 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.