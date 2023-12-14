Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 17.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 389.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

