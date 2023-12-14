Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

