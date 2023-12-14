Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

