Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 343,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,940,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

