Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $103.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

