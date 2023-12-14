Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

