Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

