Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 846,894 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,041,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,641,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

