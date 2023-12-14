Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
