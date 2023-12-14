Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KIGRY

Kion Group Price Performance

About Kion Group

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 19,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,682. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.