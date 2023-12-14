Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 14.3%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 107,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Stock Down 14.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.