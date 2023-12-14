KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOP opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

