KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.
KNOP opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
