Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 224,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,835. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

