Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.