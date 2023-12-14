Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Up 0.5 %

Landstar System stock opened at $183.50 on Monday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $160.05 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.