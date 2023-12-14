Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,837 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $877,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IBMN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 239,167 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.