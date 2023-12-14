Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,410. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

