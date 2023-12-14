Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after buying an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,043,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

