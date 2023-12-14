Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. 267,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,768. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.