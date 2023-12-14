Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $121.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 12.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $121,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,651,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,855,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $200.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.