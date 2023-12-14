Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.07. 622,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,768. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

