Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 337,913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after acquiring an additional 395,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,488. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

