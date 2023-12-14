Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.