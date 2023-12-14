Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.30. 95,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $173.45.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

