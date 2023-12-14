LifePro Asset Management Acquires 75 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.89. 215,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

