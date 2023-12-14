LifePro Asset Management Acquires 8,665 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VCSH traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.23. 1,173,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,880. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
