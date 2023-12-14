LifePro Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 352,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

