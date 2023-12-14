LifePro Asset Management Buys 14,614 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1,065.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 3.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.25. The stock had a trading volume of 805,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

