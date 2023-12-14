LifePro Asset Management Buys 192 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. 511,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,938. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

