LifePro Asset Management Buys 8,271 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 4,851,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

