LifePro Asset Management Buys 98 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Stock Performance
NYSE BA traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.01. 1,605,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.17. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $252.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
