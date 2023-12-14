LifePro Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $480.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

