LifePro Asset Management Buys New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 7,820,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,813,697. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

