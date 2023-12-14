LifePro Asset Management Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,700. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

