LifePro Asset Management Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 411.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 131,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.21. 247,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,508. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $309.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.64. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

