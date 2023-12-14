LifePro Asset Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.93. 580,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

