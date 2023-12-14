LifePro Asset Management Has $2.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 325,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 489,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 809,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,657. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.