LifePro Asset Management Has $205,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $165,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ILCG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

