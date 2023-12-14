LifePro Asset Management Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Weatherford International accounts for about 2.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Weatherford International by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $25,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.71. 196,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,639. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

