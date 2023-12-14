LifePro Asset Management Has $369,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $957,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 209,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.