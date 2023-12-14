LifePro Asset Management Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 4.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,225. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

