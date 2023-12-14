LifePro Asset Management Has $542,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 72,091 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $3,819,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 2.2 %

RDVY traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 216,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,768. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

