LifePro Asset Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS IEFA traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,296,318 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

