LifePro Asset Management Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $46.52. 19,307,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,626,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

