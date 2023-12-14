LifePro Asset Management Invests $308,000 in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.24% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFSB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

