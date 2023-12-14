LifePro Asset Management Invests $352,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 143.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Trading Up 3.7 %

SCCO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.