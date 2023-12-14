LifePro Asset Management Invests $360,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $211.74. 464,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,125. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $213.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

