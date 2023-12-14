LifePro Asset Management Makes New $212,000 Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 12,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,761. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

