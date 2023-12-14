LifePro Asset Management Makes New $433,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.19. 483,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,487. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

