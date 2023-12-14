LifePro Asset Management Makes New $556,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PDD by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,417,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in PDD by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.40. 2,394,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,147,562. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

